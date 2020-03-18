Home

Angela Joy Sproule

Angela passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 62. She was the beloved wife of Darwyn for over 42 years. Angela will be sadly missed by her daughters Katie Surra (Alex) and their daughters; Lindsay and Claire, and Diana Billingsley (Kyle) and their sons; William and Emberson. She was the treasured daughter of Charles and Doreen Young, and dear sister of Debbie Moon (Earl) and Bill Young (Kim Morrow). Angela will be fondly remembered by her mother-in-law Barbara Sproule (the late Garnet), brother-in-law Dalton Sproule (Karen), and cousin Donley Kellar. Angela will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends at the North Frontenac Fire Department and West Palmerston Cottages. Angela loved all the trips she had taken in her life. Most notably to Santa's Village (Bracebridge, ON) and her trips out east to Newfoundland. She loved being a volunteer fire fighter in Ompah, and all the life-long connections she made there. Her grandchildren were her greatest glory and she was always sure to have extra sweets and many craft supplies on hand for when they came to visit. Out of respect for the current social distancing measures, a private family Funeral Service will be held followed by interment in Ompah Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for all her friends will take place at a later date. In remembrance of Angela, contributions to the Ompah Community Volunteer Association (PO Box 2022, 10200 Hwy 509, Ompah ON K0H 2J0 - towards the purchase of protective gear for the local Volunteer Fire Fighters) would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 18, 2020
