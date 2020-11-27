1/
Angela Madonna DE BEYER
Suddenly but peacefully at her home in Arnprior on Saturday afternoon, November 21, 2020, Angela passed away at the age of 77. Beloved best friend of Ken Waterhouse of Arnprior. Dear sister of Gerald Pieschke (Armande)and Janet Grant (Barry). Predeceased by her brothers: Clarence, Lawrence, Robert and John, as well as her sister Anna Murray. Daughter of the late Leonard and Frances (nee Vickerd) Pieschke. Angela will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Condolences/Memories pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 27, 2020.
