Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Anita Joyce (nee Dubue) (formerly Winch) MILLOY

Anita Joyce (nee Dubue) (formerly Winch) MILLOY Obituary
Anita passed away peacefully at Granite Ridge in Stittsville on Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020. She was 89. Beloved wife of Grant Milloy of Arnprior. Dearly loved mother of Dianne Runtz (David) of Arnprior, Donna Gourlay (Jake) of Maberly and Kent (Hope) of Vancouver. Cherished and proud Granny of Carrie Ann Berkenbosch (Peter), Jenny Altmann (Justin), Penny Lewis (Derrick), Sandra Stephens, Christopher Stephens, Amanda Chalifour (Rick) and Ella Milloy and Great-Granny of seven. Dear sister of Roy Dubue (Cécile of Ottawa); Lucille Armstrong (late Bernard) and Laurette Millar (Vic), both of Ottawa. Sister-in-law of Dick Shipman of Aylmer, P.Q. Predeceased by 6 brothers: Larry, Arthur, Gerald, Ron, Raymond and Richard Dubue as well as 2 sisters: Bertha Shipman and Paulette Peterson (late Wayne). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents: Roger and Beatrice (nee Morand) Dubue and her former husband, John Winch. Anita's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation took place on Wednesday morning, March 18th from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A Funeral Liturgy followed in the Pilon Family Chapel at 12 noon. In memory of Anita, please consider a donation to the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 13, 2020
