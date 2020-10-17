Ann Debeau

Peacefully in Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Friday, October 16, 2020, Ann Lewis, age 66 years. Beloved wife of Robert Debeau; dear mother of Sherri (Scott) Steele, Renfrew, Sean (Andrea) Debeau, Braeside. Proud grandmother of Kyle, Kaylee, Ty and Keira. Daughter of the late Jack and Lucy (Stroud) Lewis. Dear sister of Hilda (Jim) Duncan, Keith (Linda), Norm (Sue), Leonard (Jean), Brenda (Sam) Rizk and Randy (Marjorie). Predeceased by infant brother Anthony. Visitations at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S., Renfrew, Sunday: 2-5 p.m. A Private Family Service will be conducted at St. Paul's Anglican Church with interment to follow at Rosebank Cemetery. In memory of Ann, donations to the Kidney Foundation or Heart & Stroke Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com