Ann Elizabeth NOONAN
Retired American Airlines Ann passed away at home in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Beloved daughter of the late George and Kathleen (nee Moynihan) Noonan; formerly of Pakenham. Dear sister of Bernie Noonan (Pat) and Jim Noonan (Diane). Predeceased by siblings: George Jr., Peter, Bernice, Rose, Kathy and Mary. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann was the type of person who lit up a room. Her lifetime career with American Airlines and her travels gave her a full repertoire of hilarious, sometimes sad stories and experiences. Although Ann never had her own children, she delighted in her nieces and nephews adventures. Ann's sense of fashion and style was unequaled and she spent many hours at her favourite sport...shopping. Although the last year has not been kind to Ann, she stayed very much in touch with world news and politics, her favourite topic being the American election. Every telephone conversation, eventually, got around to this. Until we meet again: may God hold you in the palm of His hand! Ann's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will take place at the St. Peter Celestine Cemetery, Indian Hill Road, Pakenham. In Ann's memory, please stay in touch with those who are feeling isolated in the challenging times. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
