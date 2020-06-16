Ann Hamilton

Hamilton, Ann Passed away peacefully at Rose Bridge Manor, Jasper on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Ann was the daughter of the late Leo and Josephine (Paquette) Hamilton. Ann is also predeceased by her brother Lawrence Hamilton and her sister Betty Hamilton. Ann will be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Gisele Hamilton, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, her two great-great nephews, and one great-great niece. Ann was a proud longtime employee at Baxter Furs in Smiths Falls, assisting with many of the day-to-day office and retail duties. There will be a private graveside service held at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to the charity of your choice.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 16, 2020.