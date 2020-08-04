Entered into rest at Sherwood Park Manor, with family by her side, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Antonia Petronella "Ann" (Van Hoof) Van Berlo of Brockville formerly of Metcalfe age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Trudis Josephus "George" Van Berlo. Loving mother of Mary Ann Van Berlo, Nelly Van Berlo (Ray Ouellette) and John Van Berlo (Laura). Proud oma of Steve Landry, Monica Van Berlo, Paul Van Berlo, Richard Claro and Rebecca Burdan; and grand oma of Faith, Leo and Sam Burdan. A Private Funeral Liturgy will be Celebrated at the Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl Street East, Brockville. Interment will take place at Saint Catherine's Cemetery, Metcalfe. In memory of Ann, donations to Sherwood Park Manor would be greatly appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be sent online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com
