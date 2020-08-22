1/
Anna Freda MHUSK
With sadness we announce the passing of Freda Mhusk. Born in Renfrew, Ontario on August 13, 1933. Freda passed away on August 11, 2020 in Toronto. A funeral mass was held on August 21st in St. Anselm's Parish, Toronto, where Freda was an active and much-loved mother of the congregation. She is to be interred in St. Mary's Cemetery in Kingston, Ontario, along-side her sister, Patricia. Arrangements under the direction of the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (1-800-616-3311). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. May she be held in the loving embrace of God and her family


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
