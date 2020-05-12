Anna Mary Smith (nee Moore) July 25, 1919-May 6, 2020 (Beloved Mother) Our precious Mom passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, with her daughters, grandson and son-in-law by her side. Predeceased by her husband Norman J. Smith in 2006, her parents John T. Moore and Mary Nolan (Maniwaki, P.Q.), and all her siblings, Genevieve, Clement, Margaret and Florence Moore, and Teresa O'Shaughnessy. Anna is survived by her daughters Susan Ritchie (late Ron) and Francie Heagney (Patrick); grandchildren Elizabeth Collins (Scott), Christopher Ritchie (Marie), Andrea Murray, Wendy Bakewell (Joseph) and Heather Heagney as well as her great-grandchildren Julia and Allison Murray, Kai Bakewell, Madeleine and Marc Ritchie. Anna was born in Cobalt, Ontario where her father worked for O'Brien Mines. She completed high school in Ottawa in 1937, and worked for the O'Brien Mines at their head office on Wellington Street. In 1941, she married Norm and they had 65 wonderful years together in Ottawa with family summers at Pine Lodge, P.Q. and winters in Florida later on. Anna loved music, singing, reading, bridge and golf games, travel with Norm and her sisters, and her volunteer work with United Way, at church and at a local hospital in Florida. In 2008, Anna moved to Arnprior, spending these last 12 years at Island View Suites where she met new friends, friendly staff and especially wonderful nurses to care for her. We would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Rivington for her gentle and careful attention to our Mom over these years. Special thanks to her amazing personal caregivers, Valerie Bigras and Debbie Woods who both gave our Mom such loving care and friendship. Arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home, Arnprior, 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Anna wished for a private family celebration of her life at a later date. In memory of Anna, a donation may be made to the Arnprior Library. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 12, 2020.