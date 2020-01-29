|
With heavy hearts we announce that Annabelle Smith (Logan) (nee Carswell) passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Annabelle was predeceased by husbands Lornie Logan (1981) and James Smith (2003). Loving and devoted mother of Bonnie Laderoute (Brian), Maxine Couvieau (Jeff) and Scott Logan (Paula). Cherished grandmother of April Mohr (Chuck), Kyle Couvieau (Rachel), Raeanne Laderoute (Kurt), Braedon Laderoute, Mathew Logan (Natasha), Melissa Logan (Cody) and most cherished great-grandmother of Annabelle, Frederick and Charlotte. Dear sister of Marjorie McEwan (late Jim), Lois McLean (late Delmer) and Margaret McDonald (late Harvey). Annabelle was predeceased by her parents; Andrew and Mary (Dregas) Carswell, brother Glen Carswell (Ruby), brother-in-law Alvin Logan (late Noella), sisters-in-law Isobel Fulton (late Ray) and Aileen Barrie (late George). Annabelle enjoyed craftmaking of all types and kinds, always encouraging her family and friends to follow her creative spirit. She had a great love of bowling and played in leagues with her friends for over 40 years. Arrangement by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A Walk-in Celebration of Annabelle's Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Christian Education Centre, 257 John Street North, Arnprior from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Spring interment White Lake Cemetery. In memory of Annabelle, a donation can be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 29, 2020