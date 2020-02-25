|
Anne passed away February 17, 2020 at the age of 73 years at Fairview Manor, Almonte. She was the beloved wife of William Robert McEwen of Almonte, (previously Ferguson Falls Road near Lanark). Anne worked in Ottawa for 30 odd years as a secretary for Citizenship and Immigration as well as Fisheries and Oceans. She was known as a friendly person who liked to help others, volunteered at a Crisis Prevention hotline, and fought hard for pay equity in the Civil Service. Her favourite hobbies were singing, crocheting, swimming and walking along lakes and rivers. Anne was predeceased by her brother Paul and parents Betty (Alexander) and Fabien Sansoucy. She will be sadly missed by sister Liz Sansoucy-Jones (Robin), daughter Holly Schroeder (Derick), grandchildren Thomas and Becky Schroeder, and nieces Elissa and Erica Jones, all her extended family and friends. The service and interment will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 25, 2020