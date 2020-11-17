1935-2020 With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Anthony Michael "Tony" Crowe at the Queensway Carleton Hospital on Friday November 13, 2020. Tony Crowe of Ottawa, formerly of Arnprior and Galetta, Ontario at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Mary Crowe (nee Hart) (2009). Loving father of Colin (Brenda, late Brenda (nee Majaury), Ruth Read (Kevin) and Lesley Crowe (Jay). Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Lindsey, Alex, Melissa and Marshall and great-grandfather of Cameron, Sadie, Dominic and Mavis. Missed by his sister Nice (Philip) in England as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends. Son of the late James and Beatrice Crowe. Tony served in the British Military before settling in Canada with his wife Mary and became a carpenter by trade. He operated his business from his home in Galetta for many years and enjoyed sharing his woodworking ability with his family and friends. Tony's arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A service in remembrance of Tony will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Tony's memory to the Dementia Society. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca