1/1
Major ( Ret.) Anthony Peter "Tony" FIELDING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sad hearts yet grateful for the happy memories, that we announce the sudden passing of Tony on September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Dije of 56 years. Loving father to Erica (Kevin), Lance (Samantha), and Bernice (Doug). Proud grandfather to Jordan, Amanda, Sabrina, Mia and Sebastian. Tony lived a full and happy life. As a firm believer in 'home is where the family is' he and Dije, throughout his military career, made their loving home, as well as having had many adventures, all over the world including postings in Aden, Rhodesia, Singapore, Germany, England and finally, Canada. He loved being outdoors, spending time together with friends, but most of all, he was a man who deeply loved his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tony to the Canadian Cancer Society or the World Wildlife Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved