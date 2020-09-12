Toni passed away peacefully at her cottage at Christie Lake, Perth on Monday August 31st, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 69 years. She was the adored wife of Bryan McVeigh and cherished mother of sons Lucas (Emily Brady) McVeigh and Alan (Krista) McVeigh. Toni was the very proud and loving grandmother of Logan and Felicity McVeigh. She was predeceased by her parents Alan and Janette (Thompson) Truelove. Toni will be sadly missed by her special cousin Joanne Hollywood and Aunt Marion and Uncle Bob Menzies, as well as all her extended family and friends. Toni retired from the Royal Bank of Canada (Perth branch) after 30 years of dedicated service. Remembrances of Toni's life will be held privately. The McVeigh family wish to express their sincere appreciation for the professional and caring support from Kelly Moore, Dr. Clemons, the team at Queensway Carleton Hospital and all who helped over the past years. Those wishing are asked to honour her life with a donation of support to cancer care at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital. (Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation, 3045 Baseline Road, Ottawa, Ontario K2H 8P4 , 613-721-4731 or on-line at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital website). Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. www.blairandson.com