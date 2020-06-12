Argyle Wellington DRUMMOND
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Argyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on June 9, 2020 at the Queensway Carleton Hospital. Survived by his wife and best friend Judy, children Scott, Kerri Ann (Shawn) O'Rourke, and Cathy Doe; grandchildren Cole, Riley, Nicole, Taylor, and Elizabeth. Also surviving are his brother Wayne (Lorna), sisters Eileen (the late Stewart) Healey, Diane (the late Earl) Rintoul, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Bessie (Burns), son Jeffery, daughter Donna. There will be a Graveside service at a later date. www.barkerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved