Passed away suddenly on June 9, 2020 at the Queensway Carleton Hospital. Survived by his wife and best friend Judy, children Scott, Kerri Ann (Shawn) O'Rourke, and Cathy Doe; grandchildren Cole, Riley, Nicole, Taylor, and Elizabeth. Also surviving are his brother Wayne (Lorna), sisters Eileen (the late Stewart) Healey, Diane (the late Earl) Rintoul, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Bessie (Burns), son Jeffery, daughter Donna. There will be a Graveside service at a later date. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 12, 2020.