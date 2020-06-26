Arthur "Art" Colborne
Art Of Almonte, Ontario, in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Hartin). Dear father of Sherry Lynn and Brent (Andrea). Proud "Grandpa" to Cody and Devon. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Ethel as well as his brother Ken and sister Joan Craig. Survived by his sisters Lois Massé and Jean Read also his brother Lorne (Joan). Brothers-in-law to Dr. Ken Hartin and Barry Hartin (Fran) and the late Don Hartin and the late Murray Hartin. Remembered by his many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Art may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the MS Society of Canada. A Celebration of Art's Life will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 26, 2020.
