Passed away peacefully at the Belleville General Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 80 years. He is survived by his son Shawn Cusick and daughter-in-law Kim Cusick; daughter Bernadette Cusick; brothers Grant and John Cusick; and sister Brenda Morris. A gathering for family and friends will be held at Burke Funeral Home (613-968-6968) 150 Church Street, Belleville, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020