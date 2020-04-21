|
|
With deep sadness, we announce that Art passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home and while surrounded by the love of family on Thursday evening, April 16, 2020; William Arthur "Art" Duff of Arnprior was in his 73rd year. Beloved husband for almost 50 years of Debbie (nee Dixon). Loved and respected Dad of Clint (Tiffany), Jason (Kim) and Beejay (Mickael Corneau). Cherished and proud grandpa of Jesse, Pyper, Rorie, Justin and Jayden. Dear brother of Ann Kastelik (John). Son of the late Stewart and Jean (nee Storie) Duff. Art was a man of integrity whose word was his bond. He proudly defended the things he stood for. He knew aggregates and was honest as the day is long. His legacy lives on. Art's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Though current conditions do not allow us to gather publicly, family and friends are invited to join us on your electronic device as we webcast Art's Funeral Service live on Thursday morning, April 23rd at 11 o'clock. Interment will then take place in the family plot at the White Lake Cemetery. For those wishing, a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation would be greatly appreciated by Art's family. Please take a moment to share your thoughts, condolences and memories with Art's family through our website. In these times of isolation, it's comforting to know we are not alone in our grief. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 21, 2020