Arthur James "Scott" O'Hare
With sadness the family announces that Scott passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2020. He was 79. Beloved husband for almost 55 years of Shirley (nee Lalonde). Dear father of Stephen (Mary) and Paul (Angie). Proud grandfather of Brett and Taylor O'Hare. Predeceased by his only sister, Maureen Seles (late Louis). Also survived and fondly remembered by the Lalonde family of Arnprior. Scott's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30th followed by a private family graveside service at the Castleford Union Cemetery. In memory of Scott, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 29, 2020.
