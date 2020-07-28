1/1
Arthur Murray SPENCE
It is with sadness, we announce the passing of Murray Spence of Renfrew and formerly of RR4 Cobden, who passed away peacefully in Perth Community Care on Friday July 24, 2020 in his 87th year. Murray Spence beloved husband of Elda Spence nee Pettigrew. Dear Father to Larry (Grace) Bennett, Bruce Bennett, Jack (Patti Ann) Bennett, Brenda Byce and Ross (Darlene) Spence. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 1 brother Kenneth Spence, 1 sister Shirley (Reg) Vincent, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Elsie Spence nee Leeck, son Terry (Karen) Bennett, brother Jimmy Spence and sister Evelyn (Harold Daber). As expressions of sympathy donations to Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Fraser - Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A Private Family Funeral will be held, with interment in Cobden Union Cemetery.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 28, 2020.
