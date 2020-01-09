|
The family of the late Arthur Riley have been deeply touched by all the acts of kindness shown to us during our loss of a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We sincerely thank our friends, relatives and neighbours for the food, cards, flowers, phone calls, condolences and donations to Hospice Renfrew and Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Special thanks to all who provided Art with the best of care over the past year, especially Home Care and Hospice Renfrew. A heartfelt thank you to Boyce Funeral Home, Julie Keon and Rick Leben for all of their acts of kindness. Marlyn, Bruce, Barrie, Sharon, Keith and families