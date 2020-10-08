Peacefully, in her 92nd year, at the Carleton Place Hospital on Thursday, October 1. Predeceased by parents Pauline and Harvey Asselstine, husband David and daughter Dolora. Survived by children David (Chris), Janet (David), Stephen and Allison, by six grandchildren and by nine great-grandchildren. Betty was one of a handful of women in the 1950 graduating class of the Ontario College of Pharmacy in Toronto. She married her beloved David in Carleton Place later that year and spent the next 22 years raising five active children and instilling her basic tenets of aspiring to do one's best, using common sense, and thinking the best of others. After re-qualifying in the mid-70s, she worked in local retail pharmacies before spending the last several years of her career as pharmacist at the Carleton Place Hospital. In her retirement years, Betty travelled widely and loved spending time reading and working in her garden. Her most precious moments were those spent in the company of her family. The family would like to thank all of Betty's home caregivers and special friend Robin for their kindness and consideration, along with her nurses at the Carleton Place Hospital and Dr. Maria Bastin-Millar for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. Owing to COVID considerations funeral services will be private. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville or to the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store