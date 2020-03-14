|
|
Peacefully at the Perth Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Audrey Oosting of Lombardy, in her 84th year. Beloved wife of Hans Oosting. Loving mother of Ralph (Elaine) Oosting of Lombardy. Dear sister Wybe (Geertje) Schaap and Janke (Henk) Bruinsma all of Holland. Cherished grandmother of Gwynneth, Cameron, Craig and Gavin Oosting. A Private Family Service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations made to the would be appreciated. Professional Service Arrangements entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home-27 Main Street Elgin - 613-359-5555 or at www.scotlandfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 14, 2020