Peacefully at the Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family on November 26, 2020. Audrey Elizabeth Poole (nee O'neill), beloved wife of the late Ray Poole (2007), dear sister of Betty Barrett (Frank) and step-mother of Steven Poole. Audrey will be missed by her nephew Deacon Chris Barrett (Anne), her niece Audrey Barrett, her grand-nieces and nephews and her dear friend Maxine Desjardins. Audrey taught music in the Ottawa Catholic School Board and Renfrew County Catholic School Board for many years and was a long-time choir director at St. John Chrysostom Church in Arnprior. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, December 1st at 11 a.m. at St. John Chrysostom Church followed by interment at Malloch Road Cemetery. Donations can be made to the St. John Chrysostom Church Memorial Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca