Austin Craig PRATT
Craig passed away peacefully in the Perth hospital on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 88 years. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Eileen Joyce Pratt (nee Noffke). Craig was the beloved father of Shawn (Kim) of Ottawa and Jeff (Maelynne) of Uxbridge; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Britt), Ryan (Tori), Bethany (Kyle) and James and proud great grandfather of Sidney. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Pat Mallon, nieces Barbara and Carol and nephews Gerry, Mike and Dave. Craig was also predeceased by his son Scott, his parents William and Lillian Pratt, parents-in-law Charles and Wilhelmina Noffke and brother-in-law Gerald Noffke. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. A private family interment will take place at Capital Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St W., Perth On K7H 1E8 would be appreciated. Special thank you to Dr. Dan and all the doctors and nurses at the Perth hospital for the care they gave Craig. So grieve a while for me, for grieve you must, Then let your grief be comforted by trust. It's only for a while that we must part, So bless the memories within your heart. And then, when you must come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and say, "welcome home".


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Capital Memorial - Ottawa
3700 Prince of Wales Dr
Nepean, ON K2C 3H1
613-692-3588
