Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 in his 92nd year, surrounded by love and friendship. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Zita. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Joanne (John), granddaughter, Lindsey (Joey), and great-grandchildren, Ella, Leo, Sadie and Liv. He had a much travelled 36 year career as an RCAF navigator. He flew airlift support missions for the United Nations to Korea, Cyprus and the Congo, Canadian NATO forces in Europe, and disaster relief missions at home and abroad. He served one tour with 437 Husky Squadron, and two tours with the 426 Thunderbird Squadron on the Korean airlift, in addition to a third as Commanding Officer. He had a variety of other assignments: Training Command HQs, Trenton; Transport Command HQs, Trenton; 1Air Division HQs, Metz, and Lahr; HQs, Allied Forces Central Europe, Brunssum, and NATO Defense College, Rome. His last assignment was Deputy Commander of the Air Transport Group, headquartered at Trenton, retiring in 1985. He had a nine year career as Executive Director of the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute, retiring in 1995. Post retirement included several years as a volunteer at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum, restoring their North Star aircraft, one that he had flown on the Korean Airlift (Project North Star.ca
). He was an athlete, a world traveler, and an avid reader, widely respected for his keen intellect. He faced each new challenge with courage and a plan. He had a life-long love-hate relationship with the game of golf, putting his clubs away for the last time at the age of 90. He welcomed, with enthusiasm, the ongoing challenge to find the best places for coffee Tuesdays with his friends. In recent times, he looked forward to socially distanced H.O.G.'s (Happy Old Guys) meetings on his lawn. He said they were "a joy." He also enjoyed monthly breakfast meetings with members of the North Star Project. He loved the mystery and majesty of the sky and cherished the years he spent navigating its vastness. We will think of him in sunlight, in moonlight and starlight, the light a compass to guide him home. PER ADUA AD ASTRA Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude for their kind and compassionate care to the following: Dr. Wong and nurse Yaroslava, and the team at the incomparable May Court Hospice, with special thanks to nurse Claire. Cremation has taken place. Interment and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Should you wish to make a donation, please consider: The May Court Hospice (www.hospicecareottawa.ca
), or The Canadian Cancer Society
.