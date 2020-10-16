1/1
Following a brief illness, on Thanksgiving morning, October 12 Aylmer Toop passed away peacefully at home on the family farm so dear to him, with his daughter Jo-Ann by his side. He was the tenth child of Margaret Doucett Toop and C. Gordon Toop. In 1957 he brought his bride Madella home from Alberta and together they worked the farm and raised two children. Madella passed away in 2014 and Aylmer was predeceased by his parents and each of his brothers and sisters. He is survived by Madella's brother Lloyd Gimbel of Stettler, Alberta. Aylmer was extremely proud of his family which includes son Charles (Loralee) of Sherwood Park, Alberta and daughter Jo-Ann (George Gref) of Cornwall, Ontario. He was always a hard worker and instilled his work ethic in his children and his grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Alexa Toop, Michael Gref, Katharina Gref and Bretton Toop. He valued his friends and neighbours and always had a story to share. The family wishes to thank them for their friendship, support and the special parade held in honour of his 91st birthday this past July, organized by the Read family who have been like family to Aylmer over the years. Due to restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic, there will be no funeral. A private interment at Auld Kirk Cemetery will take place at a later date. In his memory please consider a donation to ADRA Canada (ADRA.ca). Even so, come Lord Jesus. Rev.22:20 Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 16, 2020.
