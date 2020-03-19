|
Peacefully at the Perth District Hospital on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Cecil Buchanan. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Fern Giff. Cherished sister of Dorothy (late Butch) Michaelis and late Ron "Butch" Giff. Dear sister-in-law of Jean (late Merrill) Hanna, Joyce (Ozzie) Valliquette, late Glen (late Mary) Buchanan, late Vina (late Dave) Kirkham, late Ethel (late Bernard) Valliquette, and late Donald Buchanan. Loving aunt of the late Judy, Robert (Sherry), Linda (Ron), Bonnie (late Terry), Connie (Brian), Dale (Ronda), Cory (Greg), Anita (George), Heather (Dave), Kenny (Robin), Wayne (Irene), Merrill (Judy), Ray (Janice), Murray (late Sharon), late Terry, Stephen, Allen (Michelle), Denise (Tim), Annette (late Leonard) and families. Fondly remembered by her great-niece and nephews; Megan, Michael, Benjamin, Lucas, Luke and Matt. Forever missed by her extended family and friends. In light of the spread of the Covid-19 Virus, a visitation and memorial service will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. Bede's Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020