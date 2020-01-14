|
After a lengthy struggle with dementia Barbara died at the Caressant Care home in Cobden. Barbara was born in Kingston as the only daughter of Harry and Evelyn Buck. She is survived by her only brother Jim (Judy) of Okotoks Alberta. Barbara married her husband Jim on August 20, 1955 in Lennoxville Quebec. Barbara had five sons, Greg (Debby), Berwick NS. Andrew (Elise), Pine Grove NS. Peter Kanata, Philip (Lannie), Clarance Rockland and Shawn (Ann) Blackburn Hamlet. Barbara had thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Barbara was a wonderful mother who had great pride in all her family. Barbara married Jim when he was in the Canadian Army and as a result of postings, they lived in many locations. Kingston Ont. Regina Sask., Branden Man., Carberry Man., Ajax Ont., and Soest West Germany. After Jim Left the army and obtained civilian work they lived in Lachute and Lakeview Quebec , Rockland Ont., Cumberland Ont., Clarence Creek Ont., and finally after retirement, Foresters Falls. Barbara became a school teacher in the late 1940's and started teaching at St. Lambert Quebec where she met Jim. Barbara very much enjoyed the military life and the travel that resulted. She always wanted to see what was on the other side of the mountain. And over the years we traveled by car numerous times down east and across the west to BC generally dragging a camping trailer. We camped across Newfoundland and flew to Labrador and to complete her bucket list we took the train from Ottawa to Vancouver, visited Victoria and Whistler. When in Europe we travelled by car with the three older boys across most of West Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Holland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. We also spent three weeks in Japan with Shawn in 1996. When he was teaching there. Barbara was a very happy person who seldom complained about anything and was always up for new adventures. She really enjoyed people made many friends across the country. She was very interested in politics and everything that was going on in the world. At her request she will be cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral. Her ashes will be buried at the Howard Cemetery at Foresters Falls Ont. Donations in her name to the Dementia Society would be appreciated. Many thanks to the kind and caring staff of the Cobden Caressant Care Nursing Home who looked after her so well for her final few months.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 14, 2020