Barbara Carol (Deeks) Boland
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Barbara Carol Boland at the Queensway Carleton Hospital surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Boland. Proud and loving mother of Lynda Lee Boland (Sean McCarthy) and Jason Boland (Cindy). Precious grandmother of Nathan McIntyre. Dear sister of Barry Deeks (Sandra) and Bonnie Kennedy (Dan). Lovingly missed by her aunt Rhoda Lewis, many nieces and nephews and the entire Boland Family. Predeceased by her parents Russell and Fern (Lewis) Deeks. Loved forever by her best furry friend Daisy. Barbara will be remembered for her absolute love of her family. Arrangements entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where visitation took place Thursday July 30, 2020 from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m. Funeral service commenced in the Boyce Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment Whyte's Cemetery, Fitzroy Harbour. In memory of Barbara a donation can be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyce Funeral Home
138 Daniel Street
Arnprior, ON K7S 2L3
(613) 623-2538
