More Obituaries for Barbara Dolan
Barbara Dolan

Barbara Dolan Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on March 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Barbara is predeceased by her husband Jim Dolan. Loving mother of Jim (Sonya), Cindy and Dan, who she proudly called her other son. Cherished sister of Bill, Johnny, Gwen and Mary. Predeceased by her parents Calvin and Thelma (nee Benedict) and her sisters Audrey and Eleanor. She will also be deeply missed by her faithful and loving cat Charlie. Barbara will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Due to the recent virus outbreak, there will be a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Further details will follow in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 28, 2020
