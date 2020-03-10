|
Barbara passed away in hospital in Ottawa on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Minnie Oakley, her son David and her brother Robin. Barbara was the beloved wife of Lloyd, loving mother of Joanne and Debbie and cherished grandmother of Alisha (Loren), Brett, Dylan, Amanda (Ryan) and loved great grandmother of Logan and Grayson, Justin, Elleah Marcus, Emma Jacob, Summer, Cohen and Wren. She was the dear sister of Alex, Verna, Roger, Helen, Rodney, Sandra, Cynthia. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Services will be private for the family. In remembrance of Barbara, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 10, 2020