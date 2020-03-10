Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blair & Son Funeral Directors
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara JORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara JORDAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara JORDAN Obituary
Barbara passed away in hospital in Ottawa on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Minnie Oakley, her son David and her brother Robin. Barbara was the beloved wife of Lloyd, loving mother of Joanne and Debbie and cherished grandmother of Alisha (Loren), Brett, Dylan, Amanda (Ryan) and loved great grandmother of Logan and Grayson, Justin, Elleah Marcus, Emma Jacob, Summer, Cohen and Wren. She was the dear sister of Alex, Verna, Roger, Helen, Rodney, Sandra, Cynthia. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Services will be private for the family. In remembrance of Barbara, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -