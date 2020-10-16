Barbara LAVIER

LAVIER, Barbara of Jasper, Ontario, passed away suddenly with her family by her side at the Ottawa General Hospital on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 56 years of age. Barb, loving daughter of Larry and Noreen Lavier. Cherished mother to Curtis (Emily) Kociecki and Kayley Kennedy. Special cat mom to Buddy and partner to Jason Nolan. Loving sister of Dave Lavier, Jamie Lavier, and Donald 'Jock' (Stephanie) Lavier. Barb will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Barb was the rock of the family, and was always willing to give advice, support, and love. She was the best mother anyone could ever ask for, always putting Curtis and Kayley first. A well-respected and trailblazing railroader, Barb was the first woman to receive and instruct Canadian Rail Operating Rules (CROR) Certification in Canada and one of the two first women to train as a Brakeman and Conductor in Smiths Falls. In her spare time, Barb would love a good game of poker, bingo, or slots. Despite her health challenges, Barb had a very positive outlook on life, and made many invaluable contributions to local schools and to the Smiths Falls community at large. Cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. A private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Ottawa Hospital Foundation in memory of Barb would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca