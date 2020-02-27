Home

Barbara "Jill" VAN ALLEN

Peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice, with her loving family by her side, on Friday, February 7, 2020. Jill Allen (nee Hay) of Iroquois, age 60. Beloved daughter of Beatrice Hay (nee Virgin) and the late Arden Hay of Renfrew. Loving Wife of Rodney Van Allen. Loving mother of Carrie Van Allen of Morrissburg and Scott Van Allen of Kingston. Dear sister of Debbie (Bruce) Wood of Oshawa, Mary Jane (Darren) Rathbone of Renfrew, Tim Hay of Renfrew, Paul (Sheri) Hay of Orillia. Survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Jill will also be fondly remembered by her many friends.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020
