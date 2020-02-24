|
Peacefully at Hospice Renfrew surrounded by his family on Thursday February 20, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving husband of Lorraine Holden for 49 years. Dear Dad of Chris (Jules) and Jarret (Andrea). Proud and loving grandpa of Maebel, Billie and Royal. Dear brother of Linda (Cecil Knight) and Glen. Dear brother-in-law of Larry (Rita Holden) and Eric Brown. Barry was predeceased by his parents Ray and Doris (nee Smith) Belanger and his sister Gail Brown. Dear uncle of Tracy (Allan Bruce), Laura (Richard Kenopic), Charlene (Jason Giroux), and Danielle. Barry will be fondly remembered by Sarah Cybulski and his many friends in the community. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St., S Renfrew on Friday, March 6th from 1-4, 7-9 p.m. only. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity St. Andrew's United Church, Renfrew on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. Spring interment Horton Cemetery. Donations in Barry's name may be made to Renfrew Victoria Hospital, Hospice Renfrew or Trinity St. Andrew's Church. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 24, 2020