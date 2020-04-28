Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
webcast live
Pilon Family website
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry EGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry EGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry EGAN Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce that Barry passed away at Hospice Renfrew Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020. He was 55. Dear son of Laura and the late Gerald Egan of Arnprior. Loving brother of Arthur and Joey. Cherished uncle of Byron, Mikey (Candice) and Justin, all of Arnprior. Fondly remembered great-uncle of Ella, Austin, Harlow and Kingston. Predeceased by his brother Peter (Carol Simpson). Barry's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A Funeral Service for Barry was webcast live on Wednesday morning, April 29th at 11 o'clock. Family and friends were welcome to join us on their electronic devices. If you were unable to watch live, a recording of the service has been uploaded to the Pilon Family website. Interment at Malloch road cemetery will take place at a later date. In memory of Barry, please consider a donation to the or the St. John Chrysostom Church Restoration Fund.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -