It is with great sadness that we announce that Barry passed away at Hospice Renfrew Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020. He was 55. Dear son of Laura and the late Gerald Egan of Arnprior. Loving brother of Arthur and Joey. Cherished uncle of Byron, Mikey (Candice) and Justin, all of Arnprior. Fondly remembered great-uncle of Ella, Austin, Harlow and Kingston. Predeceased by his brother Peter (Carol Simpson). Barry's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A Funeral Service for Barry was webcast live on Wednesday morning, April 29th at 11 o'clock. Family and friends were welcome to join us on their electronic devices. If you were unable to watch live, a recording of the service has been uploaded to the Pilon Family website. Interment at Malloch road cemetery will take place at a later date. In memory of Barry, please consider a donation to the or the St. John Chrysostom Church Restoration Fund.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 28, 2020