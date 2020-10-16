1/1
Barry Rodny EVOY
Barry passed away peacefully, in hospital, Kingston on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 71. Predceased by his parents Hubert and Edna Evoy and his siblings Donald (Edith), Margaret (Gerald), Vernon, Ronald (Donna). Loving brother of Verale Elliott and Cecil (Cathy) Evoy. Barry will be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews extended family and many good friends. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Barry's name made to L.A.W.S. https://www.lanarkanimals.ca/ would be appreciated.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 16, 2020.
