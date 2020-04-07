Home

(Retired - Arnprior Aerospace) With profound sadness, we announce that Barry passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home while in the arms of his lifelong partner and best friend, Beverly on Friday morning, April 3, 2020. Barry Lee Theros of Arnprior was 59 years of age. Son of the late Roy and Mercedes (nee Kauffeldt) Theros. Brother of Jeff (Yvonne) Theros of White Lake. Much loved son-in-law of Gay Kerr of Arnprior and brother-in-law of Kandace Kerr (Kelly), Danny Kerr (Cathy), Mickey Kerr (Lisa) and Steffanie Eckford (Frank Bilodeau). Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Longtime best friend of Todd Clouthier and his wife, Penny. Barry will also be dearly missed by the family dogs, Rosco and Rudy. Barry's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Arrangements will remain private. In Barry's memory, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 7, 2020
