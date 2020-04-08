Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice HAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Mary (Bea) HAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Mary (Bea) HAY Obituary
Peacefully in Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Bea Virgin, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Arden Hay. Dear mother of Debbie (Bruce) Wood, Joanne (Mitch) Hay, Donald (Dora), Mary Jane (Darren) Rathbone, Tim, Paul (Sheri). Predeceased by daughter Jill (Rod) Van Allen and granddaughter Jayme. Dear sister of Gertrude Lepere and brother Freiman (Jean) Virgin; sister-in-law Anne Battman and brother-in-law Bill Hay. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A Private family visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St S., Renfrew with Memorial Mass to be held at a future date. Spring interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In memory of Bea, donations to St. Francis Xavier Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -