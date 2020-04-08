|
Peacefully in Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Bea Virgin, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Arden Hay. Dear mother of Debbie (Bruce) Wood, Joanne (Mitch) Hay, Donald (Dora), Mary Jane (Darren) Rathbone, Tim, Paul (Sheri). Predeceased by daughter Jill (Rod) Van Allen and granddaughter Jayme. Dear sister of Gertrude Lepere and brother Freiman (Jean) Virgin; sister-in-law Anne Battman and brother-in-law Bill Hay. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A Private family visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St S., Renfrew with Memorial Mass to be held at a future date. Spring interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In memory of Bea, donations to St. Francis Xavier Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 8, 2020