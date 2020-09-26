Beatrice passed away in hospital, Smiths Falls on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Samuel Horner Howard, parents Thomas and Pearl (McGee) Hueston, brother Del Hueston and grandson Christopher Cooney. Beatrice was the cherished mother to Lyla (Dennis) Lavergne, Thomas (Gail Orr-Tubman) Howard, Brenda (James) Craig, Eva (Rick) McParland and Tammy (Jeffrey) Woolsey. She will be missed by all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. The services are private for the family. In remembrance of Beatrice, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St. West, Perth K7H 2K1 or Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S.), 253 Glenview Road, Smiths Falls, K7A 4S4. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.