1/1
Beatrice Mary Jane (Hueston) HOWARD
1934-07-29 - 2020-09-22
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice passed away in hospital, Smiths Falls on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Samuel Horner Howard, parents Thomas and Pearl (McGee) Hueston, brother Del Hueston and grandson Christopher Cooney. Beatrice was the cherished mother to Lyla (Dennis) Lavergne, Thomas (Gail Orr-Tubman) Howard, Brenda (James) Craig, Eva (Rick) McParland and Tammy (Jeffrey) Woolsey. She will be missed by all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. The services are private for the family. In remembrance of Beatrice, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St. West, Perth K7H 2K1 or Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S.), 253 Glenview Road, Smiths Falls, K7A 4S4. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved