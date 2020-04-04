|
Benny passed away peacefully at Lanark Lodge, Perth on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Because of the restrictions concerning Covid-19 and the suddenness of his passing, the family are devastated they were unable to be by his side. Benny will be sadly missed by his cherished wife of 59 years, Julia Theresa (Crosbie), his daughter Wendy Jacqueline James, his son Troy John James and daughter-in-law Sandra; his granddaughter Jameh Deirdra James (Andrew) and grandson Ryan Evan James. He was the brother of Tom (Peggy) James, Wayne (Sandra Echlin), Sheila (James) Desjardine (Ian) and foster sister Rosemary (Breeze) Vanhartskamp (Tony). Benny will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Muriel James, the James nieces and nephews, his extended Crosbie family and many good friends. He was predeceased by his parents Emma May (Closs) and John William James, brother Winston James and sister-in-law Sylvia James. Throughout Benny's life, he was a construction worker and sold, repaired and programmed cash registers. He loved to hunt and fish and for 20 years, he and Julia proudly maintained a one acre garden of many beautiful flowers. The arrangements to honour Benny will be announced in the future when the current restrictions allow. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Lanark County. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 4, 2020