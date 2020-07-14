1/1
Berna (Potter) MCCLURE
Peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Berna Gertrude McClure of Arnprior passed away at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Jack McClure. Dearly loved mother of Robert McClure (Janey) of Braeside. Daughter of the late Garnet and Edith (Smithson) Potter. Predeceased by brother Brian (Jane). Remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews. Berna enjoyed both her teaching career and daily life working on the dairy farm. She gave her time freely as a devoted member of Grace St. Andrew's United Church and Lorne Sutherland Women's Institute and volunteered many years with the Arnprior Hospital Auxiliary. She was known for her wonderful baking (A+) and was an avid bowler. She enjoyed travelling the world with her friend Barb Paul. She was admired by her family and all that knew her as a dear friend. Berna's final care has been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Arnprior Albert Street Cemetery. In memoriam donations may be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation or to the Grace St. Andrew's United Church, Arnprior. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
