Passed away peacefully at Kingston General Hospital on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 61. Bernie, beloved husband of Karen (nee Edmunds). Cherished father of Melissa (Andrew Marmsma), and proud grandfather of Kaitlyn and Caleb. Son of the late Harry and Lee Cumber. Dear brother of Shirley (John) Hamilton, Nancy (Peter) Crate, and Darlene (Mel Hendershott). Brother-in-law of Heather (Jim) Moore, Paulette Beach, and Anson (late Sue) Edmunds. Bernie will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends paid their respects at Lannin Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service was held at the funeral home on Friday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 95, Smiths Falls. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Trillium Gift of Life Network would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 7, 2020