Bernard Arthur MULLEN
1932-10-04 - 2020-06-08
It is with sadness that the family of Bernard Mullen announce his passing on June 8, 2020. Bernard was born in Havelock, Nova Scotia, the youngest son of Ethel and Handley Mullen. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Joy Mullen (Rodney Bixler), stepdaughters Louise Blanchard (Normand Poirier) and Linda Carole Blanchard, brothers Vernon Mullen (Dana) and Laurence Mullen (Vesta) and sister Ethel Young Forbes (Alvin Forbes), along with his much loved nieces, nephews and grandchildren and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Marjorie, and his second wife Jeannine, his sister Helen Sullivan (Mullen) and his brother Wilbur Mullen. Bernard graduated from Meductic High School, N.B., Fredericton Teachers' College, Eastern Nazarene College, Boston University, Carleton University, and St, Michael's College, Ottawa. He began his teaching career at age 16, where he taught at Forbes Point, Nova Scotia. He further taught at Centreville, N. B.; Fredericton High School, N. B.; Baker Lake, Nunavut; Sarawak, Borneo; and Tanga Tanzania. Following his years abroad, he joined the Public Service in Ottawa where he was employed in the Language Bureau and Staff Development Branch. He concluded his career at the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources where he retired in 1987 to pursue some of his favourite pastimes of travel, ham radio operation, stamp collecting and genealogy. We wish to thank those who provided care and support for Bernard during his illness with Parkinson's disease, particularly the kind and compassionate staff at the Park Place Retirement Home. He will be missed by his friends from Ottawa, Silver Lake Wesleyan Camp and Beulah Camp in New Brunswick. A private family service will be held at a later date. For those wishing, a link will be provided through www.hpmcgarry.ca to view the webcast. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Lanark, Ont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made to Kingswood University, 26 Weston St., Sussex, N.B., E4E 1E6 or Parkinson Canada, 316-4211 Yonge St., Toronto, Ont., M2P 2A9. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-728-1761


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry
150 Woodroffe Avenue
Ottawa, ON K2A 3T9
(613) 728-1761
