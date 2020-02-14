|
|
Bernice Butler (nee Woods) passed away peacefully in the Carleton Place Hospital on Feb 11, 2020. She was the loving wife of Robert for 56 years, mother of Barbara (Tara), Catherine (Michael), Ken (Lanna), and grandmother of Joshua, Rachel, Addison, Emery & Payton. Bernice was born and raised in Vancouver. She trained as a teacher at UBC and taught in Rosedale and Richmond. She was still in touch with some of her first students right up to last Christmas. Bernice and Bob moved to Ontario in 1966 where they raised their family. Their children well remember that she was a very dedicated mother, and very involved in their activities. She made the Oakville childhood house a very loving home. Bernice & Bob retired to Appleton, Ontario in 2003, enjoyed living in the Valley and enjoyed the visits of family and friends. She returned to teaching as a volunteer at the Arklan school in Carleton Place for 10 years, and was very much appreciated. Bernice was an avid and accomplished card player (Life Master), and certainly enjoyed playing with her many friends in Almonte and Carleton Place. A celebration of life will be held in the chapel at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Friday February 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 14, 2020