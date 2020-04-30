Bernice Elizabeth Turgeon
Bernice passed away suddenly at the Kingston General Hospital on Sunday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 84. She was the loving mother of Carm Cooke (John), Craig Cullen (Joanne) and Richard Turgeon, and dear mother-in-law of Maryon. She was the cherished grandmother of; Ryan (Trisha), Christopher, Colton, Jessica (Frank), Dany, Lynda (Mark), Alison and Sean. "G.G" will be sadly missed by Kylie and Avery and her numerous other great-grandchildren. She was the dearest friend and sister-in-law of Kay McIntyre, as well as Florence, Norma and Laura, brother-in-law of Gary Cullen (Eva). Bernice was predeceased by her first husband Ron Cullen, her second husband Norm Turgeon, her parents William and Bessie McIntyre (nee Manson), her son Barry Turgeon, brothers; Cecil, Bill and Ray, and by her sister Joyce. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family, both from the Cullen and Turgeon sides. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the second-floor at the Great War Memorial Hospital, and a special thank you to Dr. Michael O'Reilly and his team at the Kingston General Hospital for all their care, compassion and support. A service to honour Bernice's life will take place privately. Those wishing in memory of Bernice, could make a contribution to the Ottawa Senators Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 30, 2020.
