The family of the late Bernie Cumber would like to thank everyone that helped during this difficult time. To the two special gentleman that stopped and helped me on the side of Hwy 29, I offer a big thank you. To the Ambulance drivers, Brockville hospital K.G.H., Dr. Boyd and all the staff, you are all very good at your job. I would also like to thank Lannins Funeral Home, cards, food, Garden Market for the trays, Smiths Falls Legion, Jill Tunbull and Bruce for the words of comfort all the service. - Karen, Melissa, Kaitlyn, Caleb and Family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020