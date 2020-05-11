Bernie VINCENT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Owner/ Operator of Vincent's Taxi - Retired) Peacefully at Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of the late Claudette. Dear dad of Rick (Nancy), Patrick and Joanne. Dear grandpa of Scott, Luke, Ryan and Eric. Dear great-grandpa of Ella May. Brother of Mervin, J.L. and Marilyn (Vincent) Johnston. Pre-deceased by baby sister Mary Lynn. Uncle to many nephews and nieces. Brother in law of Lisette and Robert. A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Donations in Bernie's memory may be made to Community Living. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved