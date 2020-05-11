(Owner/ Operator of Vincent's Taxi - Retired) Peacefully at Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of the late Claudette. Dear dad of Rick (Nancy), Patrick and Joanne. Dear grandpa of Scott, Luke, Ryan and Eric. Dear great-grandpa of Ella May. Brother of Mervin, J.L. and Marilyn (Vincent) Johnston. Pre-deceased by baby sister Mary Lynn. Uncle to many nephews and nieces. Brother in law of Lisette and Robert. A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Donations in Bernie's memory may be made to Community Living. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 11, 2020.