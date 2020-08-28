1/1
Bessie May Parks
1921-09-05 - 2020-08-24
It is with profound sadness the family announce that our Mom, Bessie May Parks passed peacefully on Monday, August 24th, 2020 short days from her 99th birthday at Almonte Country Haven. Mom is survived by and leaves to mourn her family, Joyce Heney, Bette (widow of Bob) Parks, Earle Parks (Cheryl), Gordon Parks (Cathy) and Doris Parks (Cliff Elford). She was predeceased by her husband, John Parks (1975), son Robert "Bob" Parks (2015), son-in-law Harry Heney (1992) and Maizie Parks (2019). She was also predeceased by her parents Bill and Martha (Brooks) Gaylord, sisters Myrtle Bridgen, Jessie Garner, Audrey Mosier, Alma Hannah and her brother Gordon Gaylord. Mom was a proud Grandma to 10 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins all whom loved her wisdom, strength, kindness and warmth. In 1940 Mom moved to the Parks Century Family beef farm in rural Maberly. Widowed in 1975 she continued on her own, raising Herford beef cows. Mom always had her collie by her side. She cherished farm life, quiet countryside, good neighbours and was a well respected farmer and friend in her community. Her hard work ethic, love and strong spirit will remain with us always. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the service and interment in Zealand Anglican Cemetery will be private for the family. In remembrance of Bessie, memorial donations may be made to Childrens Hospital of Eastern Ontario Foundation (CHEO), Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Maberly Agricultural Society and Fair Board. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
